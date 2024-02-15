 Skip to content

Power Network Tycoon update for 15 February 2024

Patch v0.5.002

Patch v0.5.002

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved end game framerate, where many calculations occur at in parallel
  • Fix to repair button within Power Study
  • Minor change to variation of building loads at end game, adding lower wealth loads and neighbourhoods based on building wealth
  • Loading screen now shows up (and main menu hides) before loading starts for improved UI experience
  • Minor change to main menu German translations
  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2429931 Depot 2429931
