- Improved end game framerate, where many calculations occur at in parallel
- Fix to repair button within Power Study
- Minor change to variation of building loads at end game, adding lower wealth loads and neighbourhoods based on building wealth
- Loading screen now shows up (and main menu hides) before loading starts for improved UI experience
- Minor change to main menu German translations
- Other minor fixes
Power Network Tycoon update for 15 February 2024
Patch v0.5.002
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2429931 Depot 2429931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update