Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home update for 15 February 2024

Patch note Ver2.103

15 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the Spanish language from being displayed in the game.

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home Depot 1566391
Depot 2452270 Depot 2452270
