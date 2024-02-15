- Fixed an issue that prevented the Spanish language from being displayed in the game.
Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home update for 15 February 2024
Patch note Ver2.103
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home Depot 1566391
Depot 2452270 Depot 2452270
Changed files in this update