 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crocotile 3D update for 15 February 2024

v2.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13461114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.2.3.0 (February 14, 2024)

  • Added: "Cast Against" option in the Baking vertex color panel. You can choose to have the raycasts of the Ambient Occlusion hit visible object instances, or just the tiles.
  • Fixed: Setting the scale of instances to 0 would cause NaN values, resulting in unresponsive instances and in some cases the inability to reset them.
  • Fixed: Using the Gizmo to rotate instance/bones with 0 scale would cause NaN values.
  • Fixed: Reparenting an instance with scale of 0 and then undoing it would cause the instance to have NaN values.
  • Fixed: Middle-click wouldn't pan correctly in Tileset panel if clicked outside of tileset canvas.
  • Fixed: Applying vertex colors to extruded edges would result with incorrect values.
  • Fixed: On MacOS, copy/pasting in Painting panel would result with incorrect colors.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
Depot 1244044 Depot 1244044
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link