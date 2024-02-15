Share · View all patches · Build 13461114 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy

v.2.3.0 (February 14, 2024)

Added: "Cast Against" option in the Baking vertex color panel. You can choose to have the raycasts of the Ambient Occlusion hit visible object instances, or just the tiles.

Fixed: Setting the scale of instances to 0 would cause NaN values, resulting in unresponsive instances and in some cases the inability to reset them.

Fixed: Using the Gizmo to rotate instance/bones with 0 scale would cause NaN values.

Fixed: Reparenting an instance with scale of 0 and then undoing it would cause the instance to have NaN values.

Fixed: Middle-click wouldn't pan correctly in Tileset panel if clicked outside of tileset canvas.

Fixed: Applying vertex colors to extruded edges would result with incorrect values.

Fixed: On MacOS, copy/pasting in Painting panel would result with incorrect colors.

