Cow Life Sim RPG V1.01

Click the new main menu buttons to join the Cow Life Sim RPG Discord or to watch the dev stream.

Rare new item

Dirt.

Bug fixes and tweaks

-Juice particles now follow you while drinking on a trampoline.

-Fixed Cow disappearing for longer if you repeatedly ride The Funnel.

-Fixed playing multiple Flappy Cow games at once and crashing the game.

-Fixed a bug with Beesley's Lime Mode.

-Fixed a typo in Tutorial Tapir's dialogue.

-Fixed a bug with planted items not clearing between save files.

-Tweaked a certain puzzle in a cave.