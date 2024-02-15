Major Hotfix!

Romans!

We know we had a rough start to our empire here on Steam. Following your feedback and reviews, we realized that a big part of it was a major issue caused by a last-moment change we did in the game right before release and caused a lot of problems including crashes, slow loading times, slow switching between graphics settings and more, mainly on low spec computers. We are incredibly sorry to those who experienced problems because of that. We do however have great news - the last update, which is focused on the characters' shaders should fix the majority of those issues! It might also cause some new, smaller issues, but the game should perform and behave a lot better now. We know there are still many issues to take care of, and as promised, we will keep uploading daily updates to the game until everything is resolved and the experience is as good as we intended for everyone. This update however should be a major step and a big improvement.

Thank you for your feedback, support and honest reviews - we are learning from them and they are helping us renovate Rome!

The Senate.