Valentine's Event & New update!

A new update is now available!
Website updates:
- You can now log in to your game account on the website! (link your email address in-game)
- The pictures you take in-game can now be uploaded to your online album!
- View your friends, recents, and friend quests on the People page
- View people's profiles, including their avatar, bio and photo album
- Set your profile picture from any of the photos in your album
- Edit your bio
Game updates:
- Carved items from monsters are now represented with 3d models of the item icons, instead of the generic shiny sparkle
- Redesigned the camera
- Added a 3-second timer to the camera
- Camera now uploads to your online photo album on the website if you press the Upload button (instead of setting it as your profile pic)
- After uploading you can set the photo as your profile picture, or delete it if you don't actually like it
- All remaining NPC's have had their faces updated to be less soulless
- Added a little head bobbing animation to npc's when they speak
- Improved performance a lot on some of the heaviest scenes in the game (Eltstadt Field, cave in the Hills)
- Cave in the Hills has had a makeover
- Restored the timer in the Target Practice quest
- Added height calibration
- Added the character customizer to the Hero Hotel
- Added eye color customization
- Fixed a large variety of small bugs
Valentine's Day event:
The Valentine's Day event is now live until February 23rd! Tragedy has struck a royal couple on their honeymoon and are now in need of the help of a capable Hero! Clear the event quest by following the guide below and earn yourself the Choco Slime Hat that gives you extra quest rewards and a big defense boost during the event!
