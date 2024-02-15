Valentine's Event & New update!

A new update is now available!

Website updates:

You can now log in to your game account on the website! (link your email address in-game)

The pictures you take in-game can now be uploaded to your online album!

View your friends, recents, and friend quests on the People page

View people's profiles, including their avatar, bio and photo album

Set your profile picture from any of the photos in your album

Edit your bio

Game updates:

Carved items from monsters are now represented with 3d models of the item icons, instead of the generic shiny sparkle

Redesigned the camera

Added a 3-second timer to the camera

Camera now uploads to your online photo album on the website if you press the Upload button (instead of setting it as your profile pic)

After uploading you can set the photo as your profile picture, or delete it if you don't actually like it

All remaining NPC's have had their faces updated to be less soulless

Added a little head bobbing animation to npc's when they speak

Improved performance a lot on some of the heaviest scenes in the game (Eltstadt Field, cave in the Hills)

Cave in the Hills has had a makeover

Restored the timer in the Target Practice quest

Added height calibration

Added the character customizer to the Hero Hotel

Added eye color customization

Fixed a large variety of small bugs

Valentine's Day event:

The Valentine's Day event is now live until February 23rd! Tragedy has struck a royal couple on their honeymoon and are now in need of the help of a capable Hero! Clear the event quest by following the guide below and earn yourself the Choco Slime Hat that gives you extra quest rewards and a big defense boost during the event!