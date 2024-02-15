 Skip to content

Quest Together update for 15 February 2024

Valentine's Event & New update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13460810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is now available!

Website updates:

  • You can now log in to your game account on the website! (link your email address in-game)
  • The pictures you take in-game can now be uploaded to your online album!
  • View your friends, recents, and friend quests on the People page
  • View people's profiles, including their avatar, bio and photo album
  • Set your profile picture from any of the photos in your album
  • Edit your bio

Game updates:

  • Carved items from monsters are now represented with 3d models of the item icons, instead of the generic shiny sparkle
  • Redesigned the camera
  • Added a 3-second timer to the camera
  • Camera now uploads to your online photo album on the website if you press the Upload button (instead of setting it as your profile pic)
  • After uploading you can set the photo as your profile picture, or delete it if you don't actually like it
  • All remaining NPC's have had their faces updated to be less soulless
  • Added a little head bobbing animation to npc's when they speak
  • Improved performance a lot on some of the heaviest scenes in the game (Eltstadt Field, cave in the Hills)
  • Cave in the Hills has had a makeover
  • Restored the timer in the Target Practice quest
  • Added height calibration
  • Added the character customizer to the Hero Hotel
  • Added eye color customization
  • Fixed a large variety of small bugs

Valentine's Day event:
The Valentine's Day event is now live until February 23rd! Tragedy has struck a royal couple on their honeymoon and are now in need of the help of a capable Hero! Clear the event quest by following the guide below and earn yourself the Choco Slime Hat that gives you extra quest rewards and a big defense boost during the event!

Changed files in this update

Quest Together Content Depot 1070841
