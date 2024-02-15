This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.



Seeing how it rains instead of snowing and how the weather is slowly getting warmer, it's clear that winter is over and spring is here.



To warm up our Rune Hunters' hearts, we prepared the 'School Day Ddakji Event' where bountiful rewards can be obtained.



Please see below for more details.

◆ School Day Ddakji Event



■ Event Period

After the Feb. 15 (Thu) maintenance - until the Mar. 28 (Thu) maintenance



■ Event Details

Use 'Ddakji Draw Coins' to try the Ddakji Raffle and obtain rewards according to the grade of the ddakjis from the raffle.

Ddakjis are classified as Legendary, Unique, Rare, Magic, or Normal. There is a limited number of ddakjis that can be obtained each round.

Users can move to the next board after obtaining all ddakjis.



■ How to Participate

Press the [Event] button on the top-right part of the screen in the game.



Select a ddakji on the board to open it and obtain rewards according to the ddakji's grade.



'Ddakji Draw Coins' are needed for the Ddakji Raffle.

A 'Cross Bomb' opens 1 ddakji above, below, left, and right of the bomb.

Gold is used and rewards are doubled when users participate in the Ddakji Raffle with the 'Double Chance' button on.

Double Chances can be used up to 3 times in 1 round, and Double Chances cannot be used for the current round if there are no remaining Double Chances.

When a Cross Bomb is selected while Double Chance is active, the range of obtained items increases.

Event Currency Information



Old-Timey Dalgona Information



■ Event Rewards

Rewards per Ddakji Grade



Clear Rewards



※ There are no additional Clear Rewards once all Clear Rewards are obtained, but Normal Ddakji rewards can be obtained.

■ Ddakji Draw Coin Drop Information



※ This item can be obtained by chance through all monsters on the field.

※ The special days designated during the event period are as below.

Special Days: Feb. 17 / Feb. 18 / Feb. 24 / Feb. 25 / Mar. 01 / Mar. 02 / Mar. 03 / Mar. 09 / Mar. 10 / Mar. 16 / Mar. 17 / Mar. 23 / Mar. 24

■ Items That Will Be Deleted After the Event Ends

Ddakji Draw Coin

Old-Timey Dalgona ○

Old-Timey Dalgona △

Old-Timey Dalgona ☆

■ To Note

※ Event details may be subject to change.

※ Event items that are not used will disappear after the Mar. 28 (Thu) maintenance.

※ Event items may be given through other events.

※ Notifications will be displayed if there is an insufficient amount of Ddakji Draw Coins, Gold, or Double Chances, and the Ddakji Raffle will not be available.

※ For more information on chances for chance-type items, please check the ▶Notice of our official website.

We hope you will continue to spend many more years with UNDECEMBER with this exciting event.



Thank you.