Counterpact update for 15 February 2024

Happy (Belated) Lunar New Year!

Counterpact update for 15 February 2024

Patchnotes

It may be a little late, but it's finally here. The Lunar New Year event is now live, and will end on March 6! During the event, you can obtain a variety of items from the Lunar New Year Gashapon and "scare" your enemies away with firecrackers!

New Gilded Gashapon Content:

  • SYS.TR the Bulwark's Dollification

New Lunar New Year Gashapon Content:

  • Bestowal (Common Holiday Recourse Weapon Skin)
  • Hot Temper (Common Holiday Outfit)
  • Auspicious Invitation (Uncommon Holiday Loadout Outfit)
  • Sycee (Common Holiday Chair)
  • Yellow Apricot Blossom (Common Holiday Pet)
  • Four Blessings (Common Holiday Emote)

New Donator Items:

  • Lucky Lantern Keychain
  • Mandarine Keychain
  • Koban KOunter

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Only one instance of Snail Pulse will spawn per floor.
  • Graverobber's healing treasure now has a higher initial healing rate and minimum healing rate, but a quicker healing rate decay.
  • Heartbeats now inflicts double heal fatigue when healing allies with its attack.
  • Work In Progress spinning sawblade now deals more damage per hit.
  • Work In Progress oil now reveals hidden players.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed misplaced keychains on Shiniko the Reaper's Dollification.
  • Work In Progress spinning sawblades are no longer instantly destroyed in demo playback.
  • Players _should _no longer appear to be stuck in respawning due to packet loss.
  • Autobalancing is no longer executed on servers with custom team limits.

Miscellaneous:

  • The sound of Work In Progress spinning sawblades has had its volume decreased.

