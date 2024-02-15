Happy (Belated) Lunar New Year!

It may be a little late, but it's finally here. The Lunar New Year event is now live, and will end on March 6! During the event, you can obtain a variety of items from the Lunar New Year Gashapon and "scare" your enemies away with firecrackers!

New Gilded Gashapon Content:

SYS.TR the Bulwark's Dollification

New Lunar New Year Gashapon Content:

Bestowal (Common Holiday Recourse Weapon Skin)

Hot Temper (Common Holiday Outfit)

Auspicious Invitation (Uncommon Holiday Loadout Outfit)

Sycee (Common Holiday Chair)

Yellow Apricot Blossom (Common Holiday Pet)

Four Blessings (Common Holiday Emote)

New Donator Items:

Lucky Lantern Keychain

Mandarine Keychain

Koban KOunter

Balancing Adjustments:

Only one instance of Snail Pulse will spawn per floor.

Graverobber's healing treasure now has a higher initial healing rate and minimum healing rate, but a quicker healing rate decay.

Heartbeats now inflicts double heal fatigue when healing allies with its attack.

Work In Progress spinning sawblade now deals more damage per hit.

Work In Progress oil now reveals hidden players.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed misplaced keychains on Shiniko the Reaper's Dollification.

Work In Progress spinning sawblades are no longer instantly destroyed in demo playback.

Players _should _no longer appear to be stuck in respawning due to packet loss.

Autobalancing is no longer executed on servers with custom team limits.

Miscellaneous: