Candle Daemon update for 15 February 2024

Candle Daemon

15 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
So Candle Daemon is available for purchase. The events of the game take place just before the beginning of the second part of The Witch. The ending of the game is somewhat different, so as not to watch the final video, which is essentially the beginning for the second part of the witch, help Agnet or Lilith or both of them find the obelisks and parts of the necklace.

As I said earlier, the game has RPG elements. But for everyone who just wants to watch pictures, there is a special “Immortality” mode. It turns on at any time with all saves. The only thing is that it needs to be installed every time you start the game again.


Have a good game!

