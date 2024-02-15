Hotfix v0.14.2.3 - Intel Iris Xe GPU Red Screen Fix

Intel Iris Xe GPU Red Screen Fix

If you've experienced a red and white screen on an Intel Xe chip, this should now be fixed.

If you're curious, it's just because our auto exposure render feature had an incompatible fragment shader that didn't run on the Intel Xe GPU.

We bought an Intel i7-1255U 1.7GHz + Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics laptop to track down this tricky bug. Our laptop manages around 60-70FPS in the starting area in Potato mode free of any red screen issues!

We've also added a few more options to the graphics setting (post process and auto exposure) which should give even more FPS for any low end gamers out there!

➡️ Changes

Updated several footstep FX for better immersion

Sleeping now clears and refreshes spawned enemies

Changed Kazai Village area with some new runes and paths

Removed fences from the ranch for upcoming night gameplay balance

Updated Ambient Occlusion technique to improve visuals

⚙️ Optimizations

Added auto exposure graphics setting to turn it off for Potato mode

Added post processing graphics setting to turn it off for Potato mode

🛠️ General Fixes