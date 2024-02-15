Hotfix v0.14.2.3 - Intel Iris Xe GPU Red Screen Fix

Intel Iris Xe GPU Red Screen Fix
If you've experienced a red and white screen on an Intel Xe chip, this should now be fixed.
If you're curious, it's just because our auto exposure render feature had an incompatible fragment shader that didn't run on the Intel Xe GPU.
We bought an Intel i7-1255U 1.7GHz + Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics laptop to track down this tricky bug. Our laptop manages around 60-70FPS in the starting area in Potato mode free of any red screen issues!
We've also added a few more options to the graphics setting (post process and auto exposure) which should give even more FPS for any low end gamers out there!
➡️ Changes
- Updated several footstep FX for better immersion
- Sleeping now clears and refreshes spawned enemies
- Changed Kazai Village area with some new runes and paths
- Removed fences from the ranch for upcoming night gameplay balance
- Updated Ambient Occlusion technique to improve visuals
⚙️ Optimizations
- Added auto exposure graphics setting to turn it off for Potato mode
- Added post processing graphics setting to turn it off for Potato mode
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed red and white screens on Intel Xe chips due to incompatible fragment auto exposure shader
- Fixed employees not working when away sometimes
- Fixed floating rock in Kazai Village
- Fixed bullet hole decals not rendering properly based on the surface
- Fixed Saleblazers logo being offset weirdly in the intro cutscene
- Fixed "copy" feature for Employee Table not copying everything properly
Changed files in this update