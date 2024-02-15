 Skip to content

Loya Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Patch 0.304a

Patch 0.304a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Wood, stone, leaves branches, Dark wood and Permanent ice blocs as well as all metal ingots now allow 100 stacks instead of 20
  • If you drop items from your bag, they will no longer be auto collected
  • Target entities names should be easier to read
  • You are no longer allowed to place torches too close from one another
  • The tutorial now has a step requiring you to upgrade your core.
  • If you drag and drop items to be melted or cooked, they will be added as a whole stack instead of one by one.

Bugs:

  • The furnace will no longer start burning without ores to melt
  • Fixed a bug where the amount of combustible would not be properly displayed in the furnace.
  • Fixed a bug where some buildings would stay attached to a destroyed core on the client side.
  • Fixed a bug with building placed on moving cores that would have the wrong rotation while using clipping.

