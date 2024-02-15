Patch 0.304a

Changes:
- Wood, stone, leaves branches, Dark wood and Permanent ice blocs as well as all metal ingots now allow 100 stacks instead of 20
- If you drop items from your bag, they will no longer be auto collected
- Target entities names should be easier to read
- You are no longer allowed to place torches too close from one another
- The tutorial now has a step requiring you to upgrade your core.
- If you drag and drop items to be melted or cooked, they will be added as a whole stack instead of one by one.
Bugs:
- The furnace will no longer start burning without ores to melt
- Fixed a bug where the amount of combustible would not be properly displayed in the furnace.
- Fixed a bug where some buildings would stay attached to a destroyed core on the client side.
- Fixed a bug with building placed on moving cores that would have the wrong rotation while using clipping.
