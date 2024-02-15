 Skip to content

Boldly Forward update for 15 February 2024

1.0.2 Version Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13460292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Significantly increase the drop of gold coins.

Significantly reduce the difficulty of team building upgrades.

Significantly reduce the difficulty of promoting mercenaries.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2758281 Depot 2758281
  • Loading history…
