Patch Update V0.1.8

Version[ 0.1.8 ]
ADDED
- Fixed doorway collision
- Optimized Code
- Added Temp new main Menu
REMOVED
[-] Removed Skip Button (For Now)
KNOWN ISSUES
[.] Music Does not Continue through game.
