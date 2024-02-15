 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Robo Rob update for 15 February 2024

Patch Update V0.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13460288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version[ 0.1.8 ]

ADDED

  • Fixed doorway collision
  • Optimized Code
  • Added Temp new main Menu

REMOVED
[-] Removed Skip Button (For Now)

KNOWN ISSUES
[.] Music Does not Continue through game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2291912 Depot 2291912
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link