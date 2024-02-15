 Skip to content

Myths of Rules update for 15 February 2024

Bug fixes；please download the game again if you can not start

Important Announcement: Due to some upload issues, certain games may fail to start. Please uninstall and download again.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the save game issue in Tianyou Hospital.
  • Fixed the save game issue in some custom levels.
  • Fixed the issue preventing saving due to resolution settings.

If some saves fail to work after the update, please directly overwrite them. If you discover any new save game issues or other bugs, please join our QQ group: 417399957. Thank you for your prompt feedback!

