School of Magic Prologue update for 15 February 2024

Huge AI Update

15 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the highly anticipated AI Update for "School of Magic"! Experience a whole new level of immersion with visually stunning enhancements, including revamped card art and fully voiced NPC interactions. Conquer new challenges with added elite enemies, save and load functionality during runs, and an overhauled metagame progression system. Enjoy various polish and performance improvements for a smoother gaming experience. Update your game now and embark on an unforgettable adventure filled with magic and wonder!

