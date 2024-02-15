Update 15/02/2024 - Version 0.2.16

Hello,
This is probably the last 0.2.x version small update before the release of 0.3.x. This will still take me some time though.
After I drop the 0.3.x release, I will summary the current progress of last months, what worked and what didn't, and I will prepare the roadmap for next couple of months - I hope that makes sense for you.
Today update:
- Fixed: when creating new file with leetext there was an space instead of empty content
- Fixed: French translation text for clearing profile save data was too long to fit in the button
- Added: Discord button in main menu to join the game discord server
Changed files in this update