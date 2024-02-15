 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 15 February 2024

Update 15/02/2024 - Version 0.2.16

Build 13460041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
This is probably the last 0.2.x version small update before the release of 0.3.x. This will still take me some time though.
After I drop the 0.3.x release, I will summary the current progress of last months, what worked and what didn't, and I will prepare the roadmap for next couple of months - I hope that makes sense for you.

Today update:

  • Fixed: when creating new file with leetext there was an space instead of empty content
  • Fixed: French translation text for clearing profile save data was too long to fit in the button
  • Added: Discord button in main menu to join the game discord server

