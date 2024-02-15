-Fixed a bug where the "Staying Fresh" passive is not taking effect
-Adjusted staying fresh's cooldown reduction to 5% instead of 6%
-Increased enhance cost in shops by about 40%
SVSV Playtest update for 15 February 2024
Feb 14th, 2024 Update
