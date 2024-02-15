 Skip to content

SVSV Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Feb 14th, 2024 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13459890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where the "Staying Fresh" passive is not taking effect
-Adjusted staying fresh's cooldown reduction to 5% instead of 6%
-Increased enhance cost in shops by about 40%

Changed files in this update

Depot 2816781 Depot 2816781
  • Loading history…
