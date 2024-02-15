Quick updates and improvements

v0.8.99.2

-Improved Glider Boat turbulence while flying in Storms.

-Improved island spawn logic to reduce object spawn issues in rare cases.

-Improved minimap visuals to reduce aliasing.

-Adjusted how much rain builds up on the ground each frame.

-Fixed an issue with Stone Doors when playing in Low graphics settings not blocking water.

-Update to Stone Doors to polish their setup a little.