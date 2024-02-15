v0.8.99.2
-Improved Glider Boat turbulence while flying in Storms.
-Improved island spawn logic to reduce object spawn issues in rare cases.
-Improved minimap visuals to reduce aliasing.
-Adjusted how much rain builds up on the ground each frame.
-Fixed an issue with Stone Doors when playing in Low graphics settings not blocking water.
-Update to Stone Doors to polish their setup a little.
Breakwaters update for 15 February 2024
Quick updates and improvements
