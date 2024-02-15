V0.4.2 - Clarity and balance improvements

We've got another small release today. It includes a few changes that should make the game smoother to play and easier to understand.
- Add additional text to the level-up screen that describes the max level of the item you are leveling up. This should help new players know how much leveling is needed before evolving.
- Add an announcement when picking up the Treasure Map and the Gem Streak. New players often were confused by what these items did, so this should make things clearer.
- The Vortex Gem (the item that magnets all experience to the player) has had its sprite changed to the Vortex Orb. This is to make it easier to tell apart from the Aggregate Gem.
- Add bad luck protection to the Vortex Orb - its now guaranteed to drop if you haven't found it after breaking 10 crates.
- Adjust max mana with the Mage to last 60 seconds, instead of 30. This allows you to stockpile more mana at a time, letting you explore around the map for longer before needing to find a mana source.
- Adjust when Mana pots are guaranteed to spawn from Crates. Previously, it was guaranteed if you had 3 or less seconds of mana left, but this has been increased to 8 seconds. It's also been adjusted to not give multiple mana potions, if you destroy crates all at once while at low mana.
- Lower the volume and amount of the XP pick-up noise, to make it more tolerable especially in later waves.
- Reduce the volume of explosions caused by the Roman Candle. It could be a little too loud.
- Spawn additional small slimes that drop mana potions when fighting the King Slime as the mage.
- Adjust the Gachaball description to clarify how to break them open.
- Slightly adjust the arrow indicators for Chests to not overlap with the inventory/game timer.
- Mage damage from elemental combination effects was not getting tracked on the Summary screen. For now, these effects are added to the weapons responsible for the two conditions, half damage assigned to each weapon. In the future, we'll improve this reporting further.
- Fix a bug where it was possible to redeem the 'Evolve 25 mage weapons' quest reward multiple times.
- Fix to ensure that rings of enemies that spawn are properly cleaned-up if they move too far away from the player.
- Fix to properly teleport spiders and slime when they are moving on the ceiling.
- Fix the healthbar location on the Champion Elephant.
- Fix the bottom of the King slime hitbox to better match its sprite.
Thanks for playing,
TitanCrestGames
