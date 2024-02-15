 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DunHero: Rogulike RPG update for 15 February 2024

DunHero Update 0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13459769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes!

I try my best to fix all the errors and balance things that you send me on DunHero Discord. I hope you will enjoy this update :D

Added

  • 2 new achievements

Improved

  • Changed chances for drops in Slot Machine (35 Coins 7.5% → 3.5%, Legendary Item 1% → 0.1%, Epic Item 2.5%→0.25%, Rare 5%→0.5%, Common 5%→1.25%)
  • Improved all melee weapons damage
  • Health Regeneration heals player for 5 now not 1 to avoid to much healing text
  • Changed berry max stack size 12→24
  • Added Auto Save
  • Changed Legendary item cost 800→1000 gold
  • Changed Trader item drop rates: Legendary 2.5%→1.25%, Epic 5%→3.5%
  • Balanced Goblin King Boss
  • Added colors to profinency on weapons
  • Quest colors and visibility

Fixed

  • Fixed Lightning staff translation
  • Displaying higher item number than 999
  • Player icon sometimes showed Warrior instead of Hero
  • Fixed some wide screen resolutions
  • Fixed saving resolution and window/fullscreen mode
  • Fixed error where jumping projectile weapons killed players in non pvp
  • Fixed error when sometimes two projectiles where visible or they dissapear at spawn
  • Fixed bug where you could reroll cards after clicking Escape button
  • Fixed bug where you could duplicate items and equip on wrong slots
  • Fixed bug where you couldn’t select warrior
  • Fixed Equipment shadow dissapear on drag item

Changed files in this update

Depot 2270211 Depot 2270211
  • Loading history…
Depot 2270212 Depot 2270212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link