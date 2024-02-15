DunHero Update 0.1.2

Hello Heroes!

I try my best to fix all the errors and balance things that you send me on DunHero Discord. I hope you will enjoy this update :D

Added

2 new achievements

Improved

Changed chances for drops in Slot Machine (35 Coins 7.5% → 3.5%, Legendary Item 1% → 0.1%, Epic Item 2.5%→0.25%, Rare 5%→0.5%, Common 5%→1.25%)

Improved all melee weapons damage

Health Regeneration heals player for 5 now not 1 to avoid to much healing text

Changed berry max stack size 12→24

Added Auto Save

Changed Legendary item cost 800→1000 gold

Changed Trader item drop rates: Legendary 2.5%→1.25%, Epic 5%→3.5%

Balanced Goblin King Boss

Added colors to profinency on weapons

Quest colors and visibility

Fixed