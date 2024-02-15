 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 15 February 2024

Hotfix 0.25.2a Patch Notes

Hotfix 0.25.2a Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Crash when starting a Build & Battle game if you had any default crew roles saved.
  • Bugfix: Ships with predominantly small thrusters could often fail to "settle" into their desired position.
  • Bugfix: Ship velocity matching when following or attacking another ship was broken.

