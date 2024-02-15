Update 1.91

Now that I'm finally done porting the game to Quest 2/Vive XR Elite, I'm circling back to improve a few minor issues that have bugged me. This is a smaller update with some quality of life improvements mainly centered around the PC player. The main feature is the ability for the PC player to look down their weapon sights when playing as Ground Support:

Features:

Added the ability for the PC player to aim down sights while playing ground support

A few people have requested this in the past. This definitely feels very nice, especially with the depth of field effect. It also makes hitting headshots at a distance much easier.

Increased PC Player reloading speed (+20%)

This seems to make the feeling of controlling the PC player more fluid and less restricted.

Font changes in PC Player UI

Just some further font changes to improve the in game UI for the PC player.

Optimization on Factory,City:Scavenge, Sewer, and Bunker maps

Switched over to Unity's default occlusion system which was used when porting the game to standalone. This gives some pretty large performance gains on certain maps.

Better mouse sensitivity when PC player is zoomed in as a sniper

When the PC player zooms in, it was causing the mouse sensitivity to be high relative to the camera's FOV. I've tweaked this so that the sensitivity is lessened when zoomed in. This makes aiming for those crucial headsets infinitely easier.

This looks more realistic and avoids the odd look of all your shell casings following the exact same path when leaving the weapon)

Weapon Held Position Adjustments

Made some slight tweaks to the positioning of weapons while being held to improve feel on Oculus controllers.

Containment Initiative: Recon News

If you haven't been paying attention, I recently ported the game to standalone headsets this past year. Containment Initiative: Recon is available Quest 2/3, Vive XR Elite, and Pico 4. The only thing missing is obviously the asymmetric co-op. Other than that, it's the full experience.

If you are interested in checking out the game on standalone headsets, you can check it out here:

Containment Initiative: Recon for Quest 2

Containment Initiative: Recon for Vive XR Elite

Questions? Join the Discord here.