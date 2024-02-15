Version 3.452

We've got a relatively sizable update this time around. It's more of a feature rather than a level update, but don't worry; Dawna's level will drop soon enough.
More Frequent Updates
Before we get into the patch notes, I want to make a quick announcement. We've decided to increase the amount of updates we push within a given timeframe. Now**we'll be pushing updates semi-monthly, which means you'll get an updated version of Beat Banger with bug fixes and new features two times each month! These will happen at the beginning of every month and in the middle of every month. ✨
Level Creator (Beta)
Inside the extras menu is now an option to go to a level creator! This does most of the work required to set up a new mod. So, creating levels from scratch should be more accessible than ever. [b]The level creator also allows you to drag and drop gifs, MP4s, and sprite sheets directly into the editor,** cutting out the work of finding a program to painstakingly create a sprite sheet in the correct format at the correct size.
Easy Mod Loading
Loading mods has never been more accessible. You can now drag and drop the .zip file of a mod you've downloaded directly into the mods menu; it should do the rest for you! We'll eventually make it so Beat Banger can automatically zip mods you've created to allow other users to upload them to their clients quickly.
There are many more quality-of-life changes in bug fixes you'll notice when playing in this new version, and we've got a lot more coming soon!
Patch Notes
Additions
- Added Random Act Record Color
- Added Cutscene Creation in Level Editor (Not Yet Accessible)
- Added Inserting + Deleting Cutscene shots
- Added Drag And Drop to Cutscene Editor
- Added Hot Menu Exit Sticker
- Added Template song to level creator
- Added Konami Code to the Theater
- Added level editor audio importing and automatic conversion
- Added Level editor loop previews
- Added editor asset cache manager
- Added Level Creator wizard
- Added context menus to level editor assets
- Added asset deletion in the level editor
- Added Editor Note Selection
- Added Editor Multi Note Selection
- Added Spritesheet from GIF
- Added BPM control and Note shifting in the level editor
- Added Level editor note modifiers
- Added level editor hotkeys for note modifiers
- Added Level Settings menu for Level Creator
- Added ESC to unbindable keys
- Added Drag and Drop Mod Loading
- Added Modpack Loading Validation
- Added Mod Name Character Limit
- Added WIP label for prompt overlays
Fixes:
- Fixed export build not getting template assets for newly created mods
- Fixed Music Override, causing Some Scenes To Crash
- Fixed Max Combo saving
- Fixed Score Screen Blocking Mouse Inputs
- Fixed Mop's Attack ( Mop Coming Soon )
- Fixed Mod Music Preview Bus
- Fixed Mods Not Loading Difficulties Properly
- Fixed non-existing asset bugs when creating levels
- Fixed Lovense UI elements
- Fixed hot menu manager UI indexing problem
- FIXED THE FUCKING STUPID NULL STRING THING!!! (don't ask)
- Fixed level editor negative selection area bug
- Fixed Gallery Vignette bug
- Fixed null reference crash in level editor
Changes:
- Changed discord link when no mods present
- Changed "Acts" Naming convention to "Volumes"
- Changed konami code to be exclusive to dev mode
- Updated a few of Claire's Level animations
- Updated a few of Zoe's Level animations
- Updated a few of Gale's Level animations
- Updated Mod Menu Visuals
