Version 3.452

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

We've got a relatively sizable update this time around. It's more of a feature rather than a level update, but don't worry; Dawna's level will drop soon enough.

Before we get into the patch notes, I want to make a quick announcement. We've decided to increase the amount of updates we push within a given timeframe. Now**we'll be pushing updates semi-monthly, which means you'll get an updated version of Beat Banger with bug fixes and new features two times each month! These will happen at the beginning of every month and in the middle of every month. ✨

Level Creator (Beta)

Inside the extras menu is now an option to go to a level creator! This does most of the work required to set up a new mod. So, creating levels from scratch should be more accessible than ever. [b]The level creator also allows you to drag and drop gifs, MP4s, and sprite sheets directly into the editor,** cutting out the work of finding a program to painstakingly create a sprite sheet in the correct format at the correct size.

Easy Mod Loading

Loading mods has never been more accessible. You can now drag and drop the .zip file of a mod you've downloaded directly into the mods menu; it should do the rest for you! We'll eventually make it so Beat Banger can automatically zip mods you've created to allow other users to upload them to their clients quickly.

There are many more quality-of-life changes in bug fixes you'll notice when playing in this new version, and we've got a lot more coming soon!

Patch Notes

Additions

Added Random Act Record Color

Added Cutscene Creation in Level Editor (Not Yet Accessible)

Added Inserting + Deleting Cutscene shots

Added Drag And Drop to Cutscene Editor

Added Hot Menu Exit Sticker

Added Template song to level creator

Added Konami Code to the Theater

Added level editor audio importing and automatic conversion

Added Level editor loop previews

Added editor asset cache manager

Added Level Creator wizard

Added context menus to level editor assets

Added asset deletion in the level editor

Added Editor Note Selection

Added Editor Multi Note Selection

Added Spritesheet from GIF

Added BPM control and Note shifting in the level editor

Added Level editor note modifiers

Added level editor hotkeys for note modifiers

Added Level Settings menu for Level Creator

Added ESC to unbindable keys

Added Drag and Drop Mod Loading

Added Modpack Loading Validation

Added Mod Name Character Limit

Added WIP label for prompt overlays

Fixes:

Fixed export build not getting template assets for newly created mods

Fixed Music Override, causing Some Scenes To Crash

Fixed Max Combo saving

Fixed Score Screen Blocking Mouse Inputs

Fixed Mop's Attack ( Mop Coming Soon )

Fixed Mod Music Preview Bus

Fixed Mods Not Loading Difficulties Properly

Fixed non-existing asset bugs when creating levels

Fixed Lovense UI elements

Fixed hot menu manager UI indexing problem

FIXED THE FUCKING STUPID NULL STRING THING!!! (don't ask)

Fixed level editor negative selection area bug

Fixed Gallery Vignette bug

Fixed null reference crash in level editor

Changes: