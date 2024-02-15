I think starting this with honesty of a mistake is in order.

When exporting the game from Unreal Engine to the local computer, it enters a designated file, where all components related to the game are held. Similar to when you purchase and download a game. From there the game was being tested, to check for quality and performance, outside of the Unreal Engine. The mistake comes when the local save files are also uploaded to Steam along with the packaged game.

So, those of you who have been playing the game, will have been essentially playing some part from where the development test left off.

This has been cleared, along with problems related to bugs that have been found by players.

Included in this patch is content that was pulled for performance problems but is being released to test live for further performance tests.

Can you tell this is a first-time release?

Apologize again, and an immense thanks for your patience during this unnecessarily rough release period.