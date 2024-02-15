 Skip to content

False Dream | 偽夢 update for 15 February 2024

Gamepad Support (v1.9.0)

I have updated to v1.9.0.

With this update, I have added support for UI navigation using a gamepad, allowing players to control the entire game using only the gamepad.

Changes
  • Changed the aiming camera action to a hold-style from a toggle-style. This is now similar to the aiming action in typical FPS games. You can revert to the original toggle-style in the settings menu.
  • Significantly revised the button mapping for the gamepad.
  • UI
    　- Modified the UI for gamepad navigation.
    　- Added sound effects to the UI.
    　- Introduced guide buttons for actions on necessary screens.

