Gamepad Support (v1.9.0)

I have updated to v1.9.0.
With this update, I have added support for UI navigation using a gamepad, allowing players to control the entire game using only the gamepad.
Changes
- Changed the aiming camera action to a hold-style from a toggle-style. This is now similar to the aiming action in typical FPS games. You can revert to the original toggle-style in the settings menu.
- Significantly revised the button mapping for the gamepad.
- UI
- Modified the UI for gamepad navigation.
- Added sound effects to the UI.
- Introduced guide buttons for actions on necessary screens.
Changed files in this update