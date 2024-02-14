- New core: Angel account
- Newly added chips: dense data, jet backtracking, super powerful gemstones, time reversal, light edge sensing, fixed fog, supply upgrade, entanglement, friendship
- New achievements: Crossing II, Collecting V, Collecting VI, Endurance III, Laser Control, Heavenly Light, Fighting Together
Ranking optimization: The ranking will display your position in green
Ranking optimization: Add: My ranking display to each leaderboard
Ranking optimization: Display ranking from top 100 to top 500
Store optimization: Increase the probability of initially selected units appearing in the store
The values of chips, units, and core components have been balanced and adjusted
Handle optimization:
Fix a bug where it may not be possible to close the settlement interface through controller control after the battle ends
Fixed a bug where players were unable to select and exit the game on the initial interface when using the controller after unlocking the leaderboard
Fix the bug of not being able to operate the leaderboard properly when using the controller
Balance adjustment:
Full firepower: Prices slightly increased, cancellation increases critical hit rate
Internal drive: Attack speed -10%
Quantum Number Adjustment: Movement speed increased from -50% to -30%, quantum damage reduced from+50% to+30%, critical strike reduced by+3%
星际意志 Playtest update for 14 February 2024
Update Version 0.5.3.0
