Pirates Of Heaven update for 14 February 2024

Update 15/02/2024

15/02/2024

  • Added spatial weapon recoil
  • Optimized the update of the health point bar
  • Added passive player and boat regeneration
  • Blocking access to the boat dock
  • Added weapon movement when running and when not moving

