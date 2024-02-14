- Added spatial weapon recoil
- Optimized the update of the health point bar
- Added passive player and boat regeneration
- Blocking access to the boat dock
- Added weapon movement when running and when not moving
Pirates Of Heaven update for 14 February 2024
Update 15/02/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1860091 Depot 1860091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update