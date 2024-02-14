Accessibility and Usability Updates - 2/14/2024

Greetings Strangers,

Today's update focuses on improving the accessibility and usability of the game. That consists of three things:

Save Slots

Previously, it was a bit of a janky operation to start over. You had to navigate into hidden folders, delete files, prevent SteamCloud from replacing them, etc... Plus, you could only have one save at a time. With this update, there are now 4 save slots, and they can be deleted from in the game, like you would expect.

High Contrast Mode

I got some great feedback from colorblind players that certain things were difficult or impossible to parse. To address this, I've added a High Contrast Mode under the "Usability" options menu. Currently, it modifies certain colors in the Item Info popup that appears when you hover over an item. If you are colorblind, please let me know about any other difficulties you are having. I will add to the High Contrast mode so that it is more pleasant.

Aim Assist

This is a feature I've wanted to get in for a long while. Not only for the accessibility, but because I believe it makes play on a controller much more fun and intuitive. The option now exists under the "Gameplay" menu, as a percentage. What does it mean exactly? On a Gamepad, it specifies what percentage of a 90 degree window aim assist will correct within. On a mouse, it specifies how far from a target the aim assist will activate.

As an example, at 100% on a mouse, clicking "anywhere close to" an enemy will adjust to be right on top of the enemy. At 10%, there is a small margin around the enemy where it will be corrected. At 0%, it will function as it did previously, giving you precise control. On a Gamepad, 100% means that the nearest enemy to your "actual" aim, within 45 degrees on either side, will be automatically targeted. At 10%, it is only a small margin around which the aim will automatically click onto the target.

Full Notes

Bugs

Elemental strike statuses are now calculated correctly

Balance

Winklepickers now scale their amulet effect

Misc.

Performance improvements

Exploding attacks only happen at the end of fork chains

Multiple projectiles from fork chains are pinched into fewer projectiles (the total damage is preserved)

Stats are applied in three passes now: Additive, Multiplicative, Assignment

Additions