Heros and Monsters: Idle Incremental update for 15 February 2024

Reballancing Update

V3.4.1.0
+Changed Cat Pet to gather the souls of the dead
+Fixed an issue with FireBlade not giving correct Attack Bonus
+Fixed some spelling mistakes
+Re-balanced costs for Skill Duration (will be adding other ways to progress soon)
+Re-balanced costs for Pet Bonus in ascension shop (spent ascension returned)

