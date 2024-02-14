Smart Civilians, Cop IR Beacons, Island Chickens!

Hey there, hard-core few! Today's update, while fairly minor, has been a while in coming! For those who have struggled to differentiate between friend and foe, your cries of frustration have not been in vain.

Changes:

In Evacuation and the Evacuation portion of the Marathon mode, civilians will try to approach the aircraft upon player detection.

In Survival and Race modes, the female civilian will try to approach the aircraft if it flies/lands close enough, and will get in given the opportunity, spawning the un-registered Humanitarian badge

'On duty' police officers have a strobe on their hats to help differentiate them from enemy combatants

'Buttered It In' badge can be awarded upon landing anywhere; not just at landing pads or civilians, and is no longer erroneously awarded upon respawn at the FARP

'Buttered It In' badge only enables 'Turbo Mode' on the Arcade/Horde Survival mode

Rescuing an injured civilian awards the 'Dustoff' badge (2nd way to earn it)

Collective input affects the speed at which retreating blade stall is encountered on 'Hard' physics mode

The Speed at which retreating blade stall is encountered on 'Hard' physics mode increased

'Rearming/Repairing!' and 'Reconfiguring!' messages outlined in red

The Island Chickens now spawn with or without GPU-instanced vegetation (look at the Island release update for clues on where they are)

Increased skid friction will require more finesse to avoid dynamic rollover (aka face-planting)

If you enjoy the PC version of the game, the mobile version is a no brainer! It's 99% identical, with some changes for mobile control and processing power- get it on the iOS App Store, or send me your Google Play email address to get an invite to join my free Android beta! As incentive, up to the first 20 testers can send me a max 7-character secret code and short paragraph secret message for inclusion in the game!

I can't release the Android version until I have enough testers, so you may very well be the one who helps me meet the quota to get the game released on the Play Store.

Don't forget you can get merch on Redbubble on the Raulworks / Raulboy page!

Thanks again for all your feedback and support!

-Joe