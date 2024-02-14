 Skip to content

A Void Shaper update for 14 February 2024

Minor Fix - Refresh Leaderboards

Build 13459171

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a minor fix. The Leaderboard in the main menu gets refreshed after each round (on Player Death to be precise), so you don't have to restart the game to get updated highscores :).

