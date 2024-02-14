 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Live the Life update for 14 February 2024

Toilet fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13459170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pov typical day of a Port Anthony resident on Valentine's day

I don't think this holiday is welcome in this town

The only choice a Port Anthony resident had

Yes, toilet bug is fixed

But you're gonna have to throw up in the toilet one more time

Changed files in this update

Live the Life Content Depot 1373221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link