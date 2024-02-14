 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 14 February 2024

Version 0.502 Changelist

Version 0.502 Changelist

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW STUFF

  • Added new mission: Down Town to Main Campaign (and two new vehicles)
  • Added optional output to Attacher part
  • Added terrain-based vehicle height adjustments when entering build mode (so vehicles aren't under the terrain)
  • Made zoom in/out function the same in most camera modes
  • Added SHIFT+ENTER as a shortcut to use the build camera position as the orbit camera position
  • Optimized level loading so ground is not regenerated unless necessary
  • Added new "Use AZERTY" option to auto-swap A-Q and W-Z for built-in vehicles
  • Added shortcut: Hold SHIFT to skip to any mission on the map (on the map screen)

FIXES/TWEAKS

  • Fixed all sorts of problems with loading/saving steam workshop structures and maps
  • Force Repuslor parts to always show their local orientation when selected
  • Fixed camera-relative movement when camera is facing kraken (A Sticky Box mission)
  • Fixed camera rotating too fast as you zoom out, particularly in the editor
  • Fixed bug with going into options submenus and camera Y-axis no longer responding
  • Added some more safety checks to build mode to try fix an issue with playing custom islands from the editor
  • Fixed changing starting position of springs/pistons not updating connectors
  • Fixed changing Max Spd setting Min Spd to 0 on Effects part
  • Fixed changing starting position/etc forcing other angles to 0 for no reason
  • Starting angle can now always be changed on rotating parts, even if something is connected
  • Fixed an exception that could be caused by Kraken mega-explosion
  • Fixed an issue with loading structure-dense levels directly from Sandbox mode
  • Minor tweaks to UI/font rendering (a little less jagged at high resolutions)
  • Fixed a minor layout issue for the Lifter (Tentacles Incoming mission)
  • Fixed an issue where the last 8 keybinds would reset when the vehicle was loaded

