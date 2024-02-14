 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Night On The Farm update for 14 February 2024

Patch Notes for February 14, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13459125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The "Deep Pockets" Achievement will now ping if you have filled the Inventory, even if you have not found ALL of the Strange Toys.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2598341 Depot 2598341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link