- The "Deep Pockets" Achievement will now ping if you have filled the Inventory, even if you have not found ALL of the Strange Toys.
A Night On The Farm update for 14 February 2024
Patch Notes for February 14, 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2598341 Depot 2598341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update