Hex of Steel update for 14 February 2024

7.2.7

ADDED:
  • New input fields in the map editor to further improve fine tuning of scenarios. You can now control individually the income or manpower output of any tile on the map.
CHANGED:
  • Improved Europe 39 balance.
  • Improved Pacific 1937 balance.
FIXED:
  • AI could sometimes (often) go bankrupt due to units upkeep cost, it would not really stop until it had upkeep = turn income, and then it would not have any money left to heal or resupply its units.
  • Motorized/mechanized option on AI units, rate was wrong (almost inexistant).
  • Sonars/RADARs icons overlapping on units (not being properly destroyed).
  • AI not declaring wars in some cases.
  • AI would perform landings with Marines in scenarios where landings were disabled for specific countries and time periods.

