Red Glare update for 14 February 2024

Bug Fixes and optimization

Fixed some times line of sight marker freezes and don't get removed.
Fixed enemies see line of sight marker out side of their viewcone.
Increased lighting brightness at night in desert maps.
Lighting optimizations. Specially in snow maps where lighting at night cause fps drop.

