Rooms Update 1/2

The rooms update is here! Well half of it at least, We are still waiting on some tile sets to spruce things up, but thanks for hanging in there, we really appreciate it. Still , this brings gameplay to a whole new level! This update also brings a good majority of the resign, So enjoy the new look and stay tuned for updates on that and more. If you run into any issues at all or just have some feedback to give us, feel free to contact us on

discord: https://discord.gg/FB5nnappcs or Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoughbeeTheGame