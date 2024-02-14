 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doughbee update for 14 February 2024

Rooms Update 1/2

Share · View all patches · Build 13458635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The rooms update is here! Well half of it at least, We are still waiting on some tile sets to spruce things up, but thanks for hanging in there, we really appreciate it. Still , this brings gameplay to a whole new level! This update also brings a good majority of the resign, So enjoy the new look and stay tuned for updates on that and more. If you run into any issues at all or just have some feedback to give us, feel free to contact us on
discord: https://discord.gg/FB5nnappcs or Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoughbeeTheGame

Changed files in this update

Depot 2429161 Depot 2429161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link