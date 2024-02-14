Spell Disk 0.9.3 update

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn inside the walls on certain maps. Enemies are programmed to appear with a distance between them to avoid spawning on top of each other. However, when too many enemies spawn quickly (possibly by defeating them very rapidly), the entire map could be marked as a "too close to another enemy" zone. In such cases, a random position on a floor tile was chosen as the summon location. This, however, led to problems because wall tiles were sometimes painted over floor tiles, creating a probability that enemies could spawn inside walls. The logic for enemy summon locations has been adjusted and improved to prevent this issue in the future.

Similar issues could theoretically occur with the bosses as well, although it was far less likely due to the size and frequency of the minion spawns. Instead of a "random point on the floor" as a last resort, the player's position will be set as the safe position to spawn and move.

Fixed the pixel size scale on the summoning chamber, architect boss room, architect chamber, and arena. Now, the pixel size of the floors on those levels is consistent with other pixels in the game.

Adjusted the rate at which champion enemies appear in the arena mode. Due to the high number of champion enemies (enemies with yellow shields) in the arena, the insight gain was relatively too high compared to other game modes. While we didn't want to nerf the insight gain, we thought the difference was substantial enough to make other game modes feel too unrewarding compared to excellent arena mode runs. Also, increased the insight gain based on time—this change was made so that players who can't get too far in the arena mode also get rewarded. In other terms, the lower end of insight gain was increased, and the higher end of insight gain in arena mode was reduced.

Fixed an issue where you could interact with your inventory using mouse control while choosing an item. Allowing the unequipping of items while selecting an item was an unintended interaction, and although the key to do so was blocked, we overlooked the ability to interact with items using the mouse. It now immediately returns the item if you attempt to pick it up while choosing an item reward from the level up.

Fixed an issue where the "Close Inventory" button would not work with the key.

Addressed various issues, such as the inability to move selected item slots in the inventory, which occurred with the control update focusing on mouse control.

Improved the tutorial transition scene slightly.