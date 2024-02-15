 Skip to content

Town of Salem 2 update for 15 February 2024

Patch R.1.2.50 - 02/15/2024

Last edited by Wendy

Hey Townies!

This patch begins the second Ranked Season for Town of Salem 2! Sharpen your tongue, and prepare your wits. A new chapter of deception and deduction unfolds.

Ranked Season 2
• Season 2 for Ranked begins today! Start climbing and make sure you get the best rewards!

Role Balance
• Hex Master has moved in priority to receive the Necronomicon to below Potion Master.

Added New Decorations
• Rose Bush Lawn Decoration
• Party Time Corner Decoration
• Cupid's Heart Corner Decoration
• Harp Corner Decoration
• Secret Admirer Wall Decoration

New Town Point Price for Scroll Slots
• Scroll Slots have increased to 1040 Town Points but are on sale for 780 Town Points to give players notice of the coming price increase.

Bug Fixes
• All players during a Tribunal are valid targets for a Jester.
• Fixed missing mesh on the Siheyuan house.
• Server stability improvements.

