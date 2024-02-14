Update, Version 20240215

English
[Item]New Item: Armor of Ultimate Soul
[The Sealed Palace]If you have the 4 rings of the Dark Elf King's Knights, you can now unlock a chest that contains the Armor of Ultimate Soul.
[The Sealed Palace]Added 4 chests in the forge area of the Throne Room that contain elemental stones.
[Crafting]New Blueprint: Baseball Bat.
[Crafting]New Blueprint: Brass Knuckles.
[Loot]Random bandits, survivors, and business people may drop the blueprint of Baseball Bats.
[Loot]Random bandits may drop the blueprint of Brass Knuckles.
[Katan]The Weapon Merchant now also sells the blueprint of Brass Knuckles at a relatively higher price just in case you don't want to deal with all the RNGs.
[Queensmouth]Bob's Grocery now sell condoms.
简体中文
【物品】新物品：终极灵力铠
【封印宫殿】如果你带着四界守护的戒指，你现在可以解锁那个有终极灵力铠的箱子。
【封印宫殿】在王座室左侧的熔炉区域加入了四个有元素石的宝箱。
【物品制造】新设计图：棒球棍
【物品制造】新设计图：指虎
【掉落物】随机的强盗、幸存者、打工人现在可能掉落棒球棍的设计图。
【掉落物】随机的强盗现在可能掉落棒球棍的设计图。
【卡坦】武器商人现在也会贩卖指虎的设计图，价格会略高。用于解决掉落物随机性的脸黑问题。
【王后镇】鲍勃的杂货店现在贩卖避孕套。
