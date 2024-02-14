Update v0.435680

An update to an update. This is really a finished build on the v0.435511 Update. Both maps were optimized more and had some changes done to them to make them run smoother.
Weapons were messed with again, added impact sounds to bullets. repeating v0.435511.
Spent some time refining and optimizing as I said I would. 2 levels were worked on in this time. One seems to run better than the other. Surprising the level too.
Menu Fixes
- Added loading screen to character select.
- Lobby Menu Effects
- Lobby Loading Screen
Weapons
- fixed head in scope, slip up from rebuilding character mesh setting code.
- refined recoil and distance on SCAR
- refined recoil, distance, scope, and recoil on base sniper rifle
- refined recoil, distance, and scope, on ak105skfs
- refined recoil, and distance, on base SMG
- refined recoil, distance, and damage on base machinegun
- refined recoil, distance, and damage on base shotgun
- refined recoil, distance, damage and fire rate on AK105SK0B
- refined recoil/recover speed, distance, and damage on LMG02
- refined recoil/recover speed, distance, damage, and distance heard on M60
- refined recoil, distance, damage on SR-15
- refined recoil, distance and fire rate on STG
- refined recoil, distance and distance heard on AK47
- refined recoil, and distance heard on 357 magnum
Bullet Sound Impacts
- Thanks to Stealthy!
- 16 Bullet Default Impacts
- 16 Bullet Body Impacts
- 8 Bullet Concrete Impacts
- 8 Bullet Dirt Impacts
- 8 Bullet Glass Impacts
- 8 Bullet Grass Impacts
- 16 Bullet Metal impacts
- 8 Bullet Rock Impacts
- 8 Bullet Water Impacts
- 16 Bullet Wood impacts
Still need more...
Maps
- OS texture res changes.
- lighting changes.
(the other map) Just about everything set to nanite.
- Using HDRI backdrop to light outside
- Using an entirely merged building, single draw call. I didn't mess with the light from what they were last. They may need changing.
Ladder Climbing coming very soon! - again thanks to Stealthy!
