Update v0.435680

An update to an update. This is really a finished build on the v0.435511 Update. Both maps were optimized more and had some changes done to them to make them run smoother.

Weapons were messed with again, added impact sounds to bullets. repeating v0.435511.

Spent some time refining and optimizing as I said I would. 2 levels were worked on in this time. One seems to run better than the other. Surprising the level too.

Menu Fixes

Added loading screen to character select.

Lobby Menu Effects

Lobby Loading Screen

Weapons

fixed head in scope, slip up from rebuilding character mesh setting code.

refined recoil and distance on SCAR

refined recoil, distance, scope, and recoil on base sniper rifle

refined recoil, distance, and scope, on ak105skfs

refined recoil, and distance, on base SMG

refined recoil, distance, and damage on base machinegun

refined recoil, distance, and damage on base shotgun

refined recoil, distance, damage and fire rate on AK105SK0B

refined recoil/recover speed, distance, and damage on LMG02

refined recoil/recover speed, distance, damage, and distance heard on M60

refined recoil, distance, damage on SR-15

refined recoil, distance and fire rate on STG

refined recoil, distance and distance heard on AK47

refined recoil, and distance heard on 357 magnum

Bullet Sound Impacts

Thanks to Stealthy!

16 Bullet Default Impacts

16 Bullet Body Impacts

8 Bullet Concrete Impacts

8 Bullet Dirt Impacts

8 Bullet Glass Impacts

8 Bullet Grass Impacts

16 Bullet Metal impacts

8 Bullet Rock Impacts

8 Bullet Water Impacts

16 Bullet Wood impacts

Still need more...

Maps

OS texture res changes.

lighting changes.

(the other map) Just about everything set to nanite.

Using HDRI backdrop to light outside

Using an entirely merged building, single draw call. I didn't mess with the light from what they were last. They may need changing.

Ladder Climbing coming very soon! - again thanks to Stealthy!