Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 16 February 2024

Retro Revival Announcement, New Announcer, Table Editor Enhancements & More!

Build 13458371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Game:

New Arcade Game - Retro Reflections

  • Made to show off the upcoming DLC.
  • Pachinko style gameplay with unlockable cosmetics & achievements.

New Casino Announcer

  • Can be used in all modes except for Story Mode

Ultra Widescreen support

  • GUI has been modified to better allow for player's with widescreen monitors

Custom Table High Scores

  • When playing custom tables, your best score is now saved. This is a local score only.
  • There are no global leaderboards for this mode as it is not feasible to do so without officially incorporating a custom table into the game.
  • A top 10 personal records may be added one day as an alternative.

Witch Trials Screen Instructions Text

This screen now displays the number of times before a bonus reward is activated. This was a new feature that was added in a recent update. To increase the difficulty of some of the simpler tables.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

  • The customization screen now loads faster upon first load. It has slowly started taking longer to load as more and more custommization opens have been added to the game.
  • Haunted Halloween has new sounds for the Plunger.
  • Fixed an issue on Practice Playround where the hole mission/trial was not being properly tracked.
  • Kooky Combat, Brutal Blitzkrieg & Wicked Warfare have had their Slingshot & Bumper LEDs changed.

Table Editor:

LEDs

  • You may now change the LEDs from a list of 41 different options (default is the paw). These are the ones that have been added to the main game in recent updates.

Flipper Setups

  • Clearly Classic & Knowingly Nostalgic.

Visuals:

  • 3 Standard Body Themes – Retro 1-3

Audio:

New Feature:

Flipper audio can now be changed!

DMD/Trial Sounds:
  • Retro 1-2 & Retro Short 1-2
Mechanic Sounds:
  • Retro Bumpers, Retro Slingshots, Retro Rollovers, Retro Flippers, Retro Target
Music Tracks:
  • Clearly Classic, Retro Reflections & Knowingly Nostalgic

A link to the March DLC Pack Retro Revival:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2643610/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Retro_Revival/

If you want to continue supporting Roxy's Adventures, please consider checking out Witchy Woes, releasing on April 8:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2346360/Witchy_Woes/

A Video Preview of the new Table Editor Content:

