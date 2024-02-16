Retro Revival Announcement, New Announcer, Table Editor Enhancements & More!

Share · View all patches · Build 13458371 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 17:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Main Game:

New Arcade Game - Retro Reflections

Made to show off the upcoming DLC.

Pachinko style gameplay with unlockable cosmetics & achievements.

New Casino Announcer

Can be used in all modes except for Story Mode

Ultra Widescreen support

GUI has been modified to better allow for player's with widescreen monitors

Custom Table High Scores

When playing custom tables, your best score is now saved. This is a local score only.

There are no global leaderboards for this mode as it is not feasible to do so without officially incorporating a custom table into the game.

A top 10 personal records may be added one day as an alternative.

Witch Trials Screen Instructions Text

This screen now displays the number of times before a bonus reward is activated. This was a new feature that was added in a recent update. To increase the difficulty of some of the simpler tables.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

The customization screen now loads faster upon first load. It has slowly started taking longer to load as more and more custommization opens have been added to the game.

Haunted Halloween has new sounds for the Plunger.

Fixed an issue on Practice Playround where the hole mission/trial was not being properly tracked.

Kooky Combat, Brutal Blitzkrieg & Wicked Warfare have had their Slingshot & Bumper LEDs changed.

Table Editor:

LEDs

You may now change the LEDs from a list of 41 different options (default is the paw). These are the ones that have been added to the main game in recent updates.

Flipper Setups

Clearly Classic & Knowingly Nostalgic.

Visuals:

3 Standard Body Themes – Retro 1-3

Audio:

New Feature:

Flipper audio can now be changed!

DMD/Trial Sounds:

Retro 1-2 & Retro Short 1-2

Mechanic Sounds:

Retro Bumpers, Retro Slingshots, Retro Rollovers, Retro Flippers, Retro Target

Music Tracks:

Clearly Classic, Retro Reflections & Knowingly Nostalgic

A link to the March DLC Pack Retro Revival:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2643610/Roxy_Raccoons_Pinball_Panic__Retro_Revival/

If you want to continue supporting Roxy's Adventures, please consider checking out Witchy Woes, releasing on April 8:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2346360/Witchy_Woes/

A Video Preview of the new Table Editor Content:

