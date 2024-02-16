Retro Revival Announcement, New Announcer, Table Editor Enhancements & More!

Main Game:
New Arcade Game - Retro Reflections
- Made to show off the upcoming DLC.
- Pachinko style gameplay with unlockable cosmetics & achievements.
New Casino Announcer
- Can be used in all modes except for Story Mode
Ultra Widescreen support
- GUI has been modified to better allow for player's with widescreen monitors
Custom Table High Scores
- When playing custom tables, your best score is now saved. This is a local score only.
- There are no global leaderboards for this mode as it is not feasible to do so without officially incorporating a custom table into the game.
- A top 10 personal records may be added one day as an alternative.
Witch Trials Screen Instructions Text
This screen now displays the number of times before a bonus reward is activated. This was a new feature that was added in a recent update. To increase the difficulty of some of the simpler tables.
Bug Fixes & Misc.
- The customization screen now loads faster upon first load. It has slowly started taking longer to load as more and more custommization opens have been added to the game.
- Haunted Halloween has new sounds for the Plunger.
- Fixed an issue on Practice Playround where the hole mission/trial was not being properly tracked.
- Kooky Combat, Brutal Blitzkrieg & Wicked Warfare have had their Slingshot & Bumper LEDs changed.
Table Editor:
LEDs
- You may now change the LEDs from a list of 41 different options (default is the paw). These are the ones that have been added to the main game in recent updates.
Flipper Setups
- Clearly Classic & Knowingly Nostalgic.
Visuals:
- 3 Standard Body Themes – Retro 1-3
Audio:
New Feature:
Flipper audio can now be changed!
DMD/Trial Sounds:
- Retro 1-2 & Retro Short 1-2
Mechanic Sounds:
- Retro Bumpers, Retro Slingshots, Retro Rollovers, Retro Flippers, Retro Target
Music Tracks:
- Clearly Classic, Retro Reflections & Knowingly Nostalgic
