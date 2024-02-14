-- Fixed Spells with Repeat not casting when there is only one enemy is left in battle.
-- Changed Achievement requirement for Party Rock in the House Tonight from 10 to 9.
-- Changed Skill Summoner's Shield (Necromancer) Mana gain from 10/10/10 to 10/20/35.
-- Reworked Necroskull, it now deals damage and reduce the enemy's Mana.
Hadean Tactics update for 14 February 2024
Patch 1.1.06
