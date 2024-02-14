 Skip to content

Legion TD 2 update for 14 February 2024

v11.01.2 Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This post will be updated with hotfixes, with the most recent at the top.

Hotfix 1

(02/14)

  • Network stability tweaks
  • FairPlay tweaks

