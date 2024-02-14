 Skip to content

Path to Magehood update for 14 February 2024

Achievement test patch

Build 13458150 · Last edited by Wendy

ARCHIEVEMENTS!! (hopefully)
I implemented achievements into my game. Im not sure yet if they work, but we can find that out together!

Balance:
adjusted Shami (the green guys) projectile hitbox, it was way to big

