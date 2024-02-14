- Fixed an issue where the normal ice bride hunt quest wouldn't load
- Fixed some skill tags
- Fixed an issue where units with indomitable would still get stunned
- Fixed an issue where the memorial would have the wrong day when the adventurer died(Won't make a difference for adventurers died because it already saved the wrong day. But future deaths will be correctly dated)
- Fixed an issue where loading a save where an adventurer got the bless buff would not give the right buff
- Fixed an issue where the Skill for summoning minions for the Enemy "Greater Aspect of Lucifer", would state it could only be used two 2 times when in fact could be used 4 times
- Fixed an issue where you can lose items when unequipping or swapping items with full inventory
Our Adventurer Guild update for 14 February 2024
Patch 0.756
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update