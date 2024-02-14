 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 14 February 2024

Patch 0.756

Patch 0.756

14 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the normal ice bride hunt quest wouldn't load
  • Fixed some skill tags
  • Fixed an issue where units with indomitable would still get stunned
  • Fixed an issue where the memorial would have the wrong day when the adventurer died(Won't make a difference for adventurers died because it already saved the wrong day. But future deaths will be correctly dated)
  • Fixed an issue where loading a save where an adventurer got the bless buff would not give the right buff
  • Fixed an issue where the Skill for summoning minions for the Enemy "Greater Aspect of Lucifer", would state it could only be used two 2 times when in fact could be used 4 times
  • Fixed an issue where you can lose items when unequipping or swapping items with full inventory

