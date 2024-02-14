Swamp Update!

-New Biome: Swamp
-New Car: Jessica
-Feature: Car Mirrors
-Car Mirror Can Be Rotated By Holding Left Click On It In FP driving view
-Feature: NPC Sounds
-Added Around 50 Prop
-Added Around 12 New House
-Moved Morphy To Swamp Biome
-Fixed Despawn Bug @ Safehouse
-Fixed Boost Stone Bug
-Fixed Double Compress Bug
-Fixed Can't Get In Car After Boss Fight Bug
-Fixed Spawning House @ Boss Bug
Upcoming Features:
-Casual/Hardcore Difficulty Setting
-50 More Achievements
-5 More Weapons
-5 More Cars
Stay Tuned, Thanks a Lot For The Support :D
Changed files in this update