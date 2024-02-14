Swamp Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13457842 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 20:09:47 UTC by Wendy

-New Biome: Swamp

-New Car: Jessica

-Feature: Car Mirrors

-Car Mirror Can Be Rotated By Holding Left Click On It In FP driving view

-Feature: NPC Sounds

-Added Around 50 Prop

-Added Around 12 New House

-Moved Morphy To Swamp Biome

-Fixed Despawn Bug @ Safehouse

-Fixed Boost Stone Bug

-Fixed Double Compress Bug

-Fixed Can't Get In Car After Boss Fight Bug

-Fixed Spawning House @ Boss Bug

Upcoming Features:

-Casual/Hardcore Difficulty Setting

-50 More Achievements

-5 More Weapons

-5 More Cars

Stay Tuned, Thanks a Lot For The Support :D