 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Poly Roam update for 14 February 2024

Swamp Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13457842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New Biome: Swamp
-New Car: Jessica
-Feature: Car Mirrors
-Car Mirror Can Be Rotated By Holding Left Click On It In FP driving view
-Feature: NPC Sounds
-Added Around 50 Prop
-Added Around 12 New House
-Moved Morphy To Swamp Biome
-Fixed Despawn Bug @ Safehouse
-Fixed Boost Stone Bug
-Fixed Double Compress Bug
-Fixed Can't Get In Car After Boss Fight Bug
-Fixed Spawning House @ Boss Bug

Upcoming Features:
-Casual/Hardcore Difficulty Setting
-50 More Achievements
-5 More Weapons
-5 More Cars

Stay Tuned, Thanks a Lot For The Support :D

Changed files in this update

Depot 2702471 Depot 2702471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link