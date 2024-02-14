 Skip to content

ThroneForge - The Fortress War update for 14 February 2024

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13457828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ui updated,
  • now you can select all towers & upgrades with keys (1-5)
  • Enemy information is now optional.
  • General bugs.
  • spawn button, so no need to wait on countdown.
  • you can deselect workers, when you hire (click image)

