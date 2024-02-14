- Ui updated,
- now you can select all towers & upgrades with keys (1-5)
- Enemy information is now optional.
- General bugs.
- spawn button, so no need to wait on countdown.
- you can deselect workers, when you hire (click image)
ThroneForge - The Fortress War update for 14 February 2024
