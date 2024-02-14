- You can now set a random partner with cupid. Also because many people asked, you can make the couples in the daily draw claim page.
- Tooltip on the pet partner page shows now how many days they are a couple and if they break up it shows how many days they were a couple.
- Fixed an issue with the event equip, with the cupid improvement and some typos.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 14 February 2024
Changes for Version 4.22.1447 (2024-02-14)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
