Idling to Rule the Gods update for 14 February 2024

Changes for Version 4.22.1447 (2024-02-14)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now set a random partner with cupid. Also because many people asked, you can make the couples in the daily draw claim page.
  • Tooltip on the pet partner page shows now how many days they are a couple and if they break up it shows how many days they were a couple.
  • Fixed an issue with the event equip, with the cupid improvement and some typos.

Changed files in this update

Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
