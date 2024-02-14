Added a skip intro button.
Transitions between screens have been fixed in some places.
Killing bosses now restores full health.
Graphics fix.
Little Droid update for 14 February 2024
Small update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a skip intro button.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2500571 Depot 2500571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update